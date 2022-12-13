The Pope received members of the National Council of the Union of the Visually Impaired and the Blind in Italy, thanking them for their responsible assistance to the disabled.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received members of the Italian National Council of the Union of the Visually Impaired and Blind at the Vatican on December 12, the day before the Feast of St. Lucia. This saint is the patron saint of the visually impaired and blind.

To the members of this secular association, the Pope introduced them to the Virgin Lucia. The saint is upright, acts according to her conscience, “does not play double tactics and does not compromise”. In other words, she is a “clear, transparent, sincere” person who “delivers light”. The visually impaired and blind, as long as they are “well educated in ethical principles, a civic conscience”, can also be at the forefront, like St. Lucia’s, “to build more inclusive communities in which everyone can participate” , without feeling ashamed of one’s own limitations and frailties, but cooperating with others, supporting one another, and promoting one’s own fulfillment”.

When it comes to disability, people often think of relief and mercy. The Pope stated: “The Pope does not see you that way; the Church does not see you that way. The Christian view of disability is no longer, and should not be, compassion or pure relief, but to be aware that if we owe Responsibility, solidarity with vulnerability, vulnerability becomes a resource for the whole society and the Church community.”

The pope concluded by applauding the alliance for a century of defending the rights of the visually impaired and working with the country to promote the advancement of civilization. Italian society needs hope, and this comes especially from the personal testimony that “vulnerable people do not close themselves off, do not lament what has happened to them, but join hands with others to make many things better.”

