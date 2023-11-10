Home » The Secrets of Longevity and Happiness: Japanese Lifestyle and Habits
Health

The Secrets of Longevity and Happiness: Japanese Lifestyle and Habits

by admin
The Secrets of Longevity and Happiness: Japanese Lifestyle and Habits

The traditions and habits of Japanese culture have long fascinated the West, with Japan’s ancient customs and way of life often associated with health and happiness. According to the UN, in 2023, Hong Kong is considered the oldest city on the planet, with an average life expectancy of 85.83 years. Moreover, the island of Okinawa is known as one of the Blue Zones of the planet, where a significant number of centenarians live. From their diet to their education system, Japan has cultivated a unique lifestyle that seems to contribute to the overall health and longevity of its people.

Here are four key Japanese habits that are believed to promote happiness and longevity:

1. Drinking tea all day: Japan has a deep-rooted culture and history surrounding tea, with green tea and matcha being among the most popular variants. According to the Global Japanese Tea Association, many people in Japan drink tea during meals or to relax, attributing numerous health benefits to its consumption, including the prevention of atherosclerosis and heart disease, as well as potential anti-aging properties.

2. Embracing low intensity physical activities: Instead of hitting the gym, Japanese people prefer to engage in moderate exercises like daily walks, yoga, or stretching. Many Japanese individuals incorporate activities like cycling into their daily routines, and in schools and offices, gentle and relaxed exercises are practiced to promote greater movement throughout the day.

3. Practicing Hara Hachi Bu: Originating from the island of Okinawa, this tradition encourages individuals to eat only up to 80% of their stomach’s capacity, promoting mindful eating and potentially contributing to overall wellness and weight management.

See also  What happens if you stop drinking coffee? Here are all the consequences

4. Cultivating gratitude: The act of expressing thanks and appreciation is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture and is believed to have a positive impact on mental health. Gratitude is seen as a close friend of joy, a tool for fending off negativity, and a key factor in developing a more optimistic outlook on life.

These four habits are just a few examples of the many lifestyle practices that are an integral part of Japanese culture, contributing to the country’s reputation for health, happiness, and longevity.

You may also like

Memorandum of understanding Ministry of Health and UNICEF...

Challenges and Inequities in the National Health Service:...

Only takes 5 minutes – this is how...

Understanding and Implementing WHO Recommendations for Good Mental...

The Dangers of a Sedentary Lifestyle: More Harmful...

Open relationship: “We have become much closer,” says...

The Growing Crisis of Co-payments in the Health...

Lombardy Region, socio-health plan: controversy over waiting lists...

The Power of Nutrition: How Diet Can Make...

Current hairstyles over 60 that make you younger...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy