Home » Desperate Cuban Family Seeks Help in Finding Missing Father
World

Desperate Cuban Family Seeks Help in Finding Missing Father

by admin
Desperate Cuban Family Seeks Help in Finding Missing Father

Relatives of Erik Garcia from Guáimaro, Camagüey have raised concerns over his disappearance and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. The family has reached out for help through various social media posts, expressing their devastation and stating that they believe Garcia has not left the country. Yamilet Garcia Barrios, one of Garcia’s cousins, pleaded on Facebook for anyone with information to notify the authorities, as his children are in need of him.

Friends and acquaintances have also shown their support and shared photographs and messages appealing for Garcia’s safe return. Some have speculated that he may have left the country, contrary to his family’s claims. However, a recent comment made on the Facebook group “Revolico Guáimaro, Camagüey” suggests that someone has been in contact and assured Garcia’s well-being, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

With no official channels to report disappearances in Cuba, social media platforms have become an increasingly popular means for Cuban citizens to seek help in finding missing loved ones. The solidarity of the Cuban community has previously proved instrumental in locating missing persons, particularly those suffering from mental disabilities. However, given the recent surge in violence and crime in the country, there have been cases where missing individuals were tragically found deceased weeks or months later.

See also  School: ER, aimed at making young people aware of good lifestyles - Healthcare

You may also like

Twitter’s bluebird will no longer chirp

Maja Marinković is going for plastic surgery |...

Shaka Hislop passed out in the live program...

Drone attack against Moscow, here is one of...

All the tricks to clean mussels well and...

Swimming, World heats results (24/7): Thomas Ceccon saves...

The wounded memory”, comic review in Mondo Sonoro...

Massive Forest Fire Forces Largest Evacuation in Greek...

Daily horoscope July 24, 2023 | Fun

Cruz Cafuné, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy