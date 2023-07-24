Desperate Cuban Family Seeks Help in Finding Missing Father

Relatives of Erik Garcia from Guáimaro, Camagüey have raised concerns over his disappearance and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. The family has reached out for help through various social media posts, expressing their devastation and stating that they believe Garcia has not left the country. Yamilet Garcia Barrios, one of Garcia’s cousins, pleaded on Facebook for anyone with information to notify the authorities, as his children are in need of him.

Friends and acquaintances have also shown their support and shared photographs and messages appealing for Garcia’s safe return. Some have speculated that he may have left the country, contrary to his family’s claims. However, a recent comment made on the Facebook group “Revolico Guáimaro, Camagüey” suggests that someone has been in contact and assured Garcia’s well-being, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

With no official channels to report disappearances in Cuba, social media platforms have become an increasingly popular means for Cuban citizens to seek help in finding missing loved ones. The solidarity of the Cuban community has previously proved instrumental in locating missing persons, particularly those suffering from mental disabilities. However, given the recent surge in violence and crime in the country, there have been cases where missing individuals were tragically found deceased weeks or months later.

