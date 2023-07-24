Elon Musk Teases Twitter’s Upcoming Logo Change to an “X” Symbol

Title: Elon Musk Teases Twitter Logo Change, Hints at “Everything App” Revolution

Subtitle: Tesla CEO may bid farewell to the iconic blue bird logo in favor of a bolder design showcasing the “X” symbol.

Renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk, widely known for his ventures such as Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Saturday night his upcoming plans for social media giant Twitter. Musk hinted that the platform may bid farewell to its iconic blue bird logo in favor of a more daring design, inspired by an “everything app” he has frequently referred to as the “X” symbol.

In a tweet posted close to midnight on Saturday, the tech mogul expressed, “Soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, little by little, to all the birds,” indicating a potential end to the association from which the term “tweet” derives. Alongside his statement, Musk shared an image showcasing Twitter’s traditional blue bird on a black and white marbled background with the caption, “Like this, but X.”

Twitter has been synonymous with its winged logo since its inception in 2006 when the company purchased the light blue bird symbol for a mere $15. Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last year, views his involvement with the platform as a catalyst for creating X, an all-encompassing app that could potentially integrate social media, mobile messaging, and payments.

Interestingly, Musk implied that the anticipated changes may be soon implemented, with speculations suggesting that the businessman intends to roll out the new image as early as Monday. “If a good enough X logo gets out there tonight, we’ll make it work around the world tomorrow,” Musk asserted on Twitter.

As Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently launched Threads, a text-based platform aiming to rival Twitter, the social media landscape has become increasingly competitive. In response, Twitter has introduced features similar to those offered by platforms like Infojobs and LinkedIn. One such recent addition is a new section exclusively available to verified organizations subscribed to Twitter Blue, the platform’s payment service. This section, prominently displayed on verified profiles, showcases various job vacancies within these organizations.

This move to attract talent aligns with Twitter’s efforts to cater to diverse user needs. By integrating features from specialized job search platforms, the company allows verified organizations to add up to five job vacancies to their profiles, providing increased visibility to potential candidates.

To access this feature, companies must subscribe to Twitter’s “Verification for Organizations” package, priced at $1,000 per month. Notably, Workweek has already utilized this section, adding their job offers under the account description.

With Musk’s ambitious plans, Twitter continues to adapt and innovate in a rapidly evolving social media landscape. By potentially shedding its familiar blue bird logo, the platform may signal a transformative era with the introduction of an “everything app,” revolutionizing the way users interact and navigate the digital realm.

Sources: AFP, Europa Press

