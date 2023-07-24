Starting today, Lidl is selling an ingenious product that belongs in your bathroom

Lidl has a product on sale that is again being sold at a very reasonable price. Even after Corona, hygiene continues to play a major role and this makes life much easier for you. I have been using the electric soap dispenser for three years.

Lidl sells electric soap dispensers for 9.99 euros

Products such as automatic soap dispensers have risen sharply in price during the Corona period. Now the prices are slowly falling again. At Lidl, the then extremely popular electric soap dispenser available again in the online shop for 9.99 euros (look at Lidl). Until recently, this cost 15 euros. If you order online, shipping costs will be added. The device will be available in Lidl branches from July 24, 2023 be available at the price.

SILVERCREST PERSONAL CARE soap/disinfectant dispenser »SSDES 350 A1«

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/24/2023 02:46

The special thing about the device is that you no longer have to squeeze out the soap with your hand, you can simply hold your hand under it and the soap is dispensed – completely contactless. The not only ensures better hygiene, but also saves soap since only a certain amount comes out. Although you now pay the one-off fee of 9.99 euros, you can simply buy the cheap liquid soap to refill afterwards. In this way you are less of a burden on the environment, since you do not always have to buy a soap with a container, and saves money at the same time.

This is what Lidl’s electric soap dispenser looks like. (Image source: Lidl/Silvercrest)

Alternatives on Amazon cost a little more. But there is also a built-in battery that you easy to charge via USB. At Lidl you have to change the four batteries regularly. With about 12 euros you are currently included on Amazon (look at Amazon).

What you probably didn’t know about Lidl:

What is the Lidl electric soap dispenser good for?

I bought the predecessor of this model in 2020 and I’m still happy with it. Refilling the soap works great, the output is always the same and about I have to change the batteries every six months. The electric soap dispenser has been in use for over three years and has not yet shown any weaknesses. I can only recommend such a system. Since the prices are now falling again, I will buy another one for the kitchen.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

