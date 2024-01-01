Opus Academy promotes musical talents through a piano competition – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The Opus Academy music school organized this Friday, December 29, 2023 in Lomé, a piano competition.

This competition is part of the Masterpiano 2023 festival and brought together 21 candidates. It aims to arouse a taste for pianistic work among the population in Togo.

This piano competition has 4 levels including elementary, intermediate, advanced preparatory. The candidates of each level had to present pieces of their choice and imposed.

“We noticed that the level was in the meantime higher in the classical field in Togo but over time, it decreased. The idea is therefore to restore a love of pianistic work, especially on the classical side, in our country. For the elementary level, this competition aims to give children a taste for work from the base, for the intermediate and advanced levels it is to prepare them for international competitions,” said Yves Vigninou BEHANZIN, general director of the school. Opus Academy music.

He also returned to the particularity of this edition. “Last year it was three levels, this year it’s four levels. We also have the London College of Music, the Feurich brand, the Kurta School of Austria which support us,” indicated Yves Vigninou BEHANZIN before adding that “the winner of the advanced level will win a piano, the brand new model of the Feurich brand. The winners will also win envelopes and other gadgets.”

The general director of the Opus Academy music school also indicated that music in general has a positive impact on the brain.

Note that three music schools presented their candidate this year Opus Academy, Belle Mélodie and Harpsichord.

Created in 2019, Opus Academy currently supervises more than 80 pianists.

Rachel Doubidji

