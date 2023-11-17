Order to provide all facilities to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail

Web Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was given B class in Adiala Jail. In this regard, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, judge of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, heard the request of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for providing all facilities including B class in jail. During the hearing, Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan Advocate appeared on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. It should be remembered that a report was submitted to the court on behalf of the Punjab Home Secretary and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan Advocate said that Parvez Elahi has been provided with B class facilities in the jail, requesting the court to allow him to have home food and meet his family. On this, the judge of Lahore High Court said that Pervez Elahi will be allowed to have home food and visit his family twice.

Later, the court disposed of the writ petition after the assurance of Punjab government to provide all facilities including B class of Pervez Elahi.

