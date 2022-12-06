General patients can observe and treat COVID-19 infection at home and use these medicines→Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Protect those at high risk of severe illness

Wang Guiqiang, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital, said that as the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus weakens and its transmissibility increases, the current focus of epidemic prevention and control is to protect the elderly and those with serious and high-risk groups such as underlying diseases. People should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital:The current infection site of the Omicron strain is mainly the upper respiratory tract, which leads to a very low proportion of lower respiratory tract pneumonia. Because of this, its pathogenicity and the proportion of severe cases have been significantly reduced. Of course, it is very contagious. We Need to pay attention to the status of the Omicron strain:

1. Effectively control large-scale infections;

2. Protect high-risk, high-risk groups with severe illnesses. One is the elderly, especially those over 80 years old. Those with various serious underlying diseases are vulnerable groups;

3. Those who have not been vaccinated. Objectively speaking, vaccination can reduce the risk of severe illness and death after infection with the new coronavirus. Therefore, we still urge everyone to get vaccinated, especially the elderly.

Stratified treatment of general patients can observe treatment at home

Wang Guiqiang suggested that stratified treatment be implemented for patients with new crowns, and ordinary patients can observe and treat at home, leaving limited medical resources for high-risk groups with severe illness.

Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital:At home, if symptoms such as fever and cough occur, take some antipyretic and analgesic drugs, physically cool down, or take some traditional Chinese medicine and some antiviral drugs under the guidance of a doctor. But we also emphasize not to mix multiple medicines together, because various medicines also have the risk of side effects, and interactions may also increase some adverse drug reactions.

Experts suggest that if you have symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, and dry cough, and suspect a new coronavirus infection, you can do an antigen test at home.

Source: CCTV News

Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital:Do an antigen test. If you are positive, you can upload a report. Don’t panic when you have a fever. Treat it as normal as a cold. At the same time, you must closely monitor your various symptoms, including body temperature, dyspnea, and shortness of breath. , Including basic diseases, special attention should be paid. For example, if you have high blood pressure, you can’t control it with anti-hypertensive drugs. You need to report it in time and go to the hospital for treatment. Patients with diabetes and coronary heart disease who have aggravated basic diseases must talk to the community doctor Telephone communication, necessary to go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment. Generally speaking, if there is a fever, we emphasize that it is better to go to the fever clinic first, but if the underlying disease is serious or the critical illness is very critical, you can go directly to the emergency department for treatment.

What symptoms will appear after being infected with the new coronavirus?

What symptoms will appear after being infected with the new coronavirus? Can the traditional Chinese medicine kept at home work? Liu Qingquan, director of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Affiliated to Capital Medical University, gave an answer.

Liu Qingquan, President of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Affiliated to Capital Medical University:The first manifestation isfever, Fever can be very high, can be very low, can be close to 40 ℃, can be as low as about 37 ℃. The fever lasts for about two days, and it will heal naturally, and the intervention may heal a little faster;

The second issore throatdry throat, this is a prominent manifestation;

The third isfeel very tiredAt the same time of fatigue, some people will have body aches before or during the fever, so once they have this symptom, eat some of this kind of wind-heat, cold, wind-dispelling, heat-clearing, surface-relieving, and damp-reducing at home. After three to five days, the symptoms will gradually decrease or disappear. As long as the cough starts, the cough will aggravate slightly, and it will basically enter the end of the course of the disease, and it will be healed soon.

(Long Xiaoqin, CCTV reporter)