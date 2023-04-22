Home » Orlando Pelayo died in Valledupar hospital
News

Orlando Pelayo died in Valledupar hospital

by admin
Orlando Pelayo died in Valledupar hospital

This Friday afternoon, Orlando Pelayo Rincón, the confessed murderer of his 11-month-old son, died in the Intensive Care Unit of the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, in the municipality of Valledupar.

The man, who was serving a 58-year prison sentence in the Medium and High Security Prison Establishment, known as ‘La Tramacúa’, presented health difficulties and although he received the first attention in the cell, it was necessary to transfer him to the care center. where he finally passed away.

This medium learned that among the pathologies that the inmate presented were diabetes mellitus, respiratory failure, obstruction of the bile duct and coronary revascularization.

Orlando Pelayo, known as the Colombian “Monster”, ordered the kidnapping and murder of his own son, in events that occurred on September 25, 2008, in Chía, Cundinamarca. The baby was suffocated with a bag, according to the opinion of Legal Medicine.

The Supreme Court of Justice sentenced him to 58 years in prison, perhaps one of the strongest rulings in history for the crime of kidnapping and homicide. His two accomplices, Martha Lucía Garzón Muñoz and Jorge Orlando Ovalle, were each sentenced to 27 years and 18 days in prison.

See also  «You dropped a euro ...», the street thief in action: a clock disappears from the stall

You may also like

Endearing characters from Loja who escaped death –...

Coca-Cola, Caracol TV and Corona have opened vacancies...

Berlin expels “masses” of Russian diplomats

After motions, the provincial deputies of South Kivu...

Do you want the guidance and support of...

Physicist from Chemnitz University of Technology gives keynote...

Ituri: 17 soldiers sentenced in the case of...

Emotional tie with six goals

LILYSILK celebrates Earth Day 2023 through continued investment...

HÕFF focuses on the Finnish epic – Lääne...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy