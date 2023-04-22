Orlando Pelayo died in Valledupar hospital

This Friday afternoon, Orlando Pelayo Rincón, the confessed murderer of his 11-month-old son, died in the Intensive Care Unit of the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, in the municipality of Valledupar.

The man, who was serving a 58-year prison sentence in the Medium and High Security Prison Establishment, known as ‘La Tramacúa’, presented health difficulties and although he received the first attention in the cell, it was necessary to transfer him to the care center. where he finally passed away.

This medium learned that among the pathologies that the inmate presented were diabetes mellitus, respiratory failure, obstruction of the bile duct and coronary revascularization.

Orlando Pelayo, known as the Colombian “Monster”, ordered the kidnapping and murder of his own son, in events that occurred on September 25, 2008, in Chía, Cundinamarca. The baby was suffocated with a bag, according to the opinion of Legal Medicine.

The Supreme Court of Justice sentenced him to 58 years in prison, perhaps one of the strongest rulings in history for the crime of kidnapping and homicide. His two accomplices, Martha Lucía Garzón Muñoz and Jorge Orlando Ovalle, were each sentenced to 27 years and 18 days in prison.

