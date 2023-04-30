Ortolá, another historic Sunday: second win in a row

The Spanish rider celebrates in Jerez: it is the 700th success for his country. Behind him David Alonso and Jaume Masià
The race of Moto3™ valid for the MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Grand Prix of Spain gives endless emotions: at the checkered flag all the joy is for Iván Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) who conquers his second consecutive victory and gives Spain the 700th victory in history. The joy of the Angeluss MTA Team led by Alessandro Tonucci and Aurora Angelucci explodes in the pits.
He 17enne David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) finishes second: this is the first podium for Colombia, completed today by Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing).
David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), third in qualifying, was forced to withdraw due to a fractured heel of his left foot. At the start the protagonists are the ‘poleman’ Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) e Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) who however sees his race end with 13 laps to go due to a problem with the bike. Iván Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) wants to have its say today too. Holgado takes the lead taking advantage of a mistake by Öncü who is sanctioned with a Long Lap Penalty two laps from the end.
Behind the leading group are ten riders, including Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP), Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) who manage to close the gap that separates them from those preceding them. Ugly highside for David Salvador (CIP Green Power), transported on a stretcher to the medical center for tests.
A lot of entertainment for the Spanish public
To the command we have five pilots in spagnoli: Holgado, Artigas, Masià, Ortolà and Rueda oltre to the Colombian David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and to the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).
Fourth place goes to Sasaki: the Japanese precedes Rueda, Holgado, Artigas, Öncü, Suzuki and Moreira.
Holgado remains at the top of the standings with 4 points ahead of Moreira but Ortolá is now very close.
These are the top ten at the end of the Moto3™ race:
1. Iván Ortola – (Angeluss MTA Team)
2. David Alonso – (Seagull GASGAS Aspar Team) – + 0.034
3. Jaume Masia – (Leopard Racing) – + 0.215
4. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – + 0.422
5. Jose Antonio Rueda – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 0.549
6. Daniel Holgado – (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) – + 0.640
7. Xavier Artigas – (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) –+ 0.738
8. Tatsuki Suzuki – (Leopard Racing) – + 1.991
9. Sea Pioneer – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 3.862
10. Diogo Moreira – (MT Helmets – MSI) – + 4.397