Ortolá, another historic Sunday: second win in a row

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), third in qualifying, was forced to withdraw due to a fractured heel of his left foot. At the start the protagonists are the ‘poleman’ Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) e Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) who however sees his race end with 13 laps to go due to a problem with the bike. Iván Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) wants to have its say today too. Holgado takes the lead taking advantage of a mistake by Öncü who is sanctioned with a Long Lap Penalty two laps from the end.