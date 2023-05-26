Home » Equities New York: Movement in the US debt dispute provides relief
Equities New York: Movement in the US debt dispute provides relief

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Buoyed by signs of relaxation in the US debt dispute, the US stock markets rose noticeably on Friday. According to a report by the New York Times, the Democrats and Republicans appear to be close to an agreement and have already started drafting a bill. According to the newspaper, the upper limit is to be raised for two years. Overall, fresh economic data was better than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial climbed back above the 33,000 point mark and was last listed 0.92 percent higher at 33,065.58 points. This indicates a weekly loss of around one percent for the US leading index. The market-wide S&P 500 rose 1.20 percent on Friday to 4201.21 points. The Nasdaq 100 continued its previous day’s rally, gaining 2.43 percent to 14,276.87 points. The technology-heavy index is thus heading for a weekly plus of three and a half percent.

