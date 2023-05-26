Dodik at the rally in Belgrade | Info

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, said tonight in Belgrade at the “Serbia of Hope” meeting that those who have gathered a crowd against Serbia, Republika Srpska and the Serbian people will not succeed and will not be allowed to drag them into conflicts.

Izvor: Pink TV/Screenshot

He pointed out that Serbia and the Serbian people mourn the loss of children in a callous act committed a few days ago.

“Some people thought that Serbia is weak, it is sad, but it is not weak, and this gathering tonight shows that.” pointed out Dodik.

He said that he came to support Serbia, which is led by Aleksandar Vučić, who was elected in the elections, stressing that Serbia should and must be respected.

“Serbia is staring at Serbia, we are here to show that we are one, unique nation. We are here to show that there are Serbs who want to show that we have two states and we will not allow them to drag us into conflicts. Today we are with Kosovo and Metohija,” emphasized Dodik.

He noted that the Serbian people learned a long time ago that there is no freedom without a state and stressed that the Serbs want a stable Serbia.

“We are committed to a Serbia led by Vučić,” said Dodik, reports Srna.

In front of the House of Assembly of Serbia in Belgrade, a large rally called “Serbia of Hope” is underway, which was called by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

(World)