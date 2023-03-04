Milan players recorded their sixth defeat this season in Serie A.

Izvor: EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI/ANSA

The champion of Italy was stopped in Florence!

FIORENTINA – AC MILAN 2:1 (0:0)

“Purple” inflicted their sixth defeat this season on the visitors from Milan thanks to the great Žonatan Ikone, who won a penalty, and Nikolas Gonzalez converted it into a goal, so that at the end of the match “reserve” Luka Jović, who came off the bench, solved the question of the winner.

In the first 45 minutes, Fiorentina was somewhat more dangerous thanks to Giacomo Bonaventura, who was dangerous for Milan’s goal on several occasions, while the Rossoneri, on the other hand, threatened the host only once.

It was the French striker Olivier Giroud whose shot was saved by the “purple” goalkeeper Pietro Teraćano.

Immediately at the start of the second half, Žonatan Ikone passed like a fast train through the defense of the Milan team and was knocked down from behind, so the referee had no dilemma – a penalty.

He was sure of lime Nikolas Gonzales sending the goalkeeper of Milan to one side and the ball to the other side – 1:0.

The team from “San Sira” took over the end of the game after the score deficit and created several excellent chances to equalize, but Ante Rebić, Žira and Teo Hernandez missed in turn. In the last 20 minutes or so, Pioli threw all his cards into the attack and sent Divok Origi, Tijemu Bakajok and Zlatan Ibrahimović onto the field, but there was no equalizing goal.

He got the opportunity in the last 10 minutes or so Luka Jovic, the Serbian representative almost solved the question of the winner in the first contact, however, his header was saved by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

What he missed in the first contact with the ball, the Serbian did not in the 87th minute when he fell masterfully and hit the net with his head and certified the eighth triumph of “purple” – 2:0.

00:21 Luka Jović goal Source: TV Arena sport Source: TV Arena sport

It was Jović’s fourth goal in the Italian championship this season.

Until the end, he only scored an honorary goal for the Rossoneri Teo Hernandez in the fifth minute of stoppage time – 2:1.

The match in Florence was especially marked by the 13th minute when the entire “Artemio Franki” stadium paid tribute to the former captain of “Viola” To Davide Astori, who tragically died in his sleep in a hotel in Udine five years ago.

Every person in the Florentine stadium applauded in memory of the legendary captain, and Milan’s current coach Stefano Pioli, who led Fiorentina in that period and was very good friends with Astori, barely held back his tears.

Beautiful tribute from Fiorentina and Milan to Davide Astori#FiorentinaMilan

pic.twitter.com/T9Q301WHz3 — Rei (@Reinaldodcg9)March 4, 2023

Another Serbian representative, Nikola Milenkovic, watched the match from the bench.

Izvor: EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI/ANSA

SERIES A, ROUND 25

Monca – Empoli 2:1 (1:0)

/Ćiurija 19, Ico 67 – Satriano 51/

Atalanta – Udinese 0:0

Fiorentina – Milan 2:1 (0:0)

/Gonzales 47 pen, Jovic 87 – Hernandez 90+5/

Sunday

Spezia – Verona (12:30 p.m.)

Sampdoria – Salernitana (15.00)

Inter – Leće (18.00)

Rome – Juventus (20.45)

Monday

Sassuolo – Cremonese (18.30)

Turin – Bolonja (20.45)

Played on Friday

Naples – Lacio 0:1 (0:0)

/Vesino 67/

(mondo.ba)