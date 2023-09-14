Home » Osstem Implant achieves 1,000th dental interior design in 7 years
Promoting global expansion with the ‘One Week Project’, which shortens the construction period to 7 days

▲SUN Dental Hospital in Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do, where Osstem Implant carried out the entire interior design process. On the 1st, Osstem Implant delivered a commemorative plaque and souvenirs to Seoul Sun Dental Hospital, its 1,000th interior design customer. (Photo provided by Osstem Implant)

Osstem Implant announced on the 14th that it has achieved its 1,000th order in 7 years since it began its dental hospital/clinic interior design business.

In 2016, Osstem Implant was the first in Korea to declare specialization in dental interior design and began commercialization. We put a lot of effort into strengthening our expertise to the extent of establishing a ‘Dental Interior Research Institute’, designing a space that is perfect for a dental clinic, creating high-quality designs, and increasing customer satisfaction. Our expertise has also increased in that we design and manufacture specialized storage furniture that can safely and efficiently store and utilize dental instruments, materials, and various equipment.

In addition, research, production, and even construction were carried out directly by the direct construction team rather than an outsourcing company. After construction, we implemented a quality assurance policy through our own after-sales service personnel, fundamentally eliminating defect issues and A/S disputes that commonly occur during the interior design process.

An official from Osstem Implant said, “We entered the interior design business to clarify our goal of becoming a ‘Total Provider of Dentistry’ and provide customized dental interiors to help provide treatment, and achieved results that exceeded our expectations through research, design, and design.” “The success factor is that we reflect the characteristics of dentistry in all areas of interior design, from construction to after-sales service, and have a direct infrastructure through bold investments,” he said.

Currently, Osstem Implant is focusing on the ‘One Week Project’. As an innovative task to complete interior construction within 7 days, the customer’s position was taken into consideration, as the longer the construction period, the greater the economic loss due to increased on-site labor costs and closure periods.

Osstem Implant achieved design and design standardization to shorten the construction period without increasing construction manpower or daily work hours while maintaining perfect construction quality. Through this, we succeeded in shortening the construction period, which previously took more than 5 weeks for a 60 pyeong dental office, to around 10 days, and are concentrating our R&D capabilities to reduce this to 7 days.

A company official said, “Once the One Week project is completed, dental interior design will transition to the concept of ‘supply’ like manufacturing,” and added, “We can create production bases overseas and pursue globalization of the dental interior business in earnest.”

