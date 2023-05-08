Home » Outdoor motorcycle parking
News

Outdoor motorcycle parking

by admin
Outdoor motorcycle parking

Entering the center through 38th street, better known as Bayadere, is quite a challenge. Everywhere you look there are motorcycles parked without any type of regulation by the Secretary of Mobility of Medellín. Those who take care of the motorcycles are the ones who rule these open-air parking lots, which fill the street so much as the day goes by that at times they leave only one lane for cars to circulate on this important road.

It may also interest you: At the Olaya Herrera airport there are free tango and milonga classes

You may also be interested in

See also  The year to come: from stock exchanges to tax authorities, from work to Covid, 12 scenarios for 2023

You may also like

The government is working to establish a national...

27 bodies recovered after fire in Peru mine

Economy: Habeck can imagine the postponement of the...

Accelerate the improvement of the quality and efficiency...

High prices for plane tickets and steamships arouse...

Tadó: two soldiers injured by antipersonnel mine

Outlook: Carl Zeiss Meditec presents balance sheet figures...

SIAM 2023 in Meknes: Signatures of partnership framework...

Coronation of Carlos III: the monarchy, one of...

Klagenfurt Airport – “Confidence-shaking new facts”: SPÖ clears...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy