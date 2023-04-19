Outer, Inner and Character – Naibaat

“Sir! Is it necessary to reform the external first or the internal? Should you make yourself look bad in front of people in an effort to be the same? As a man is good in public and bad in private, and when people respect him, consider him good, should he apologize and make it clear what he really is like, and if he hides it? If so, wouldn’t it be hypocrisy?

This is a question received, from a young man. This is Shahzad of Rawalpindi who is studying in Azhar University in Egypt. The question is very important. The direction of travel of a pedestrian is determined on the basis of this question. It is subject to the solution of these forms, the way of thinking and action of a human being… it can be estimated that in the coming days the person will be living in the destination… will be left or its inner reference will be the privacy of self, and it will occupy a close position in the inner.

If the pen of thought is moved a little, the image appears on the paper. We hear that someone asked a dervish about the reality of religion, and he said that no matter how much I meditate, I understand the whole religion from one hadith… Actions depend on intentions.

The intention is related to the inner being of a person, and the actions are related to the external… that is, the value of all the external actions is being determined by the inner balance. If the inner being is clean, the intention is true, the intention is in the way of Allah, then the action is acceptable, on the contrary, if the intention is outward show, there is a desire to receive praise and devotion from the creatures, an institution or government. I have a desire for a position…even if it is religious…so one should understand that the intention is not pure, one should know that all our seemingly religious works, labors and austerities are actually means to reach the fulfillment of our own goals… … The composition of “means are” is quite soft, here is the perfect style of composition “harbe are”.

Purification of the inner self is the name of self-purification. The body is the vehicle of the soul, and the soul of the self……the real driver is the self. It is the self that gets lost in the riches and it is the self that passes through the stages of Luwama, reaches the destination of contentment and then in a state of submission and pleasure hears the call of its Lord saying, “Enter among My servants, and Enter My Paradise” Paradise is the name of the place where the Lord is pleased with His servant and the servant is pleased with his Lord. A prayer of Murshidi Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif is being remembered, and the words of his prayer are being understood, “Ya Allah! Give us such a life that you are pleased with us and we are also pleased with you.

The objectives of the Prophet’s mission that have been missed in the Qur’an are four… purification, knowledge of the book, recitation of verses and wisdom… and the foremost among them is purification. If there is purification, tamasak will be possible from the book, the book we are talking about here is the book of Maknoon, which only the pious can miss. If there is purification, it will be possible to recite the verses, the signs of the Lord, it will be possible to meditate on the signs of the Lord.

Purification is the ablution of intention… Purification is the taste of goodness, rather understand it as a taste of kindness. Obligatory obligations and duties have been fulfilled. A person living in the world of sense does not need the provisions of law. He who is tormented by the grief of a bird, how can he remain oblivious to the grief of human beings? On the key of “Qul-e-Afu” Karband does not keep wealth in his bundle, and what is the explanation of the problems of Zakat in front of the one who does not accumulate wealth?

Ablution goes to achieve purity, but the first condition of ablution is also the intention to achieve purity. The name of internal cleanliness is purity… external cleanliness is called cleanliness. It is purity which is half of faith…… Obviously, faith is related to the interior, to the heart and then to the depths of the soul. If the truth is such a pure word on the tongue and it is contaminated with the impurity of doubt in the inner heart, then such a situation is called hypocrisy.

The veil of ostentatiousness easily slips into the abyss of hypocrisy. Sincerity alone is enough. Hypocrisy requires mobilization and organization. Sincerity will ask for purification. Purification is demanded only by a true student. Ask your Lord with a sincere heart, it will be granted. On the door of Masjid-e-Quba, there is a verse of Surah Towba, which means that whoever asks for purity from Allah, Allah will grant him purity. So! It is important to note that whatever inappropriateness has become a part of our inner being, it is not as if it was included in our demand. There is a difference between the demand of the tongue and the demand of the heart. Iqbal is also loud in this matter:

The tongue also said, “No God, so what’s the point?”

Those who are not Muslim in heart and mind are nothing

Remember that the simple meaning of Muslim is to come to taslim…… and taslim means submission of the heart. To say with the tongue that I believe, and then not to believe… is the cover of hypocrisy.

When the inside becomes visible in the outside, it is called character. Any internal quality or defect is known and recognized as character when it is continuously visible on the outside. Destiny is determined by character. Krugs is destined to carrion, the character’s hawk will reach the destiny of high vision. Now let’s come to the second part of the question that if a person is not originally good but is known to be good, then what should he do, should he confess and declare his badness? If he does not do so, will he be guilty of hypocrisy?

In human society, just as faces are the means of identification, nation and tribe are the means of identification, in the same way, the distribution of places of honor is also a matter of God. Some people become famous, and some become infamous… The real truth of good and bad is discovered within us… and being good and bad is actually related to the inside. Sometimes even a man of bad deeds becomes a good name and sometimes a good man is forced to pass through the valley of blame.

There is a pure hadith, in which the dua of looking at the mirror was taught. The meaning of which is… O Allah! Just as you have made my face beautiful, so make my life beautiful. The answer to your question is in the words of this prayer. If our outward appearance is well-known in creation, then our prayer and effort should be that our inwardness also becomes virtuous. Evil is a smell, goodness is a fragrance. There is an order to suppress the smell and to spread the fragrance!! One whose exterior is beautiful and the interior is far from beautiful, should make the interior beautiful and fragrant according to the exterior. The declaration of the ugliness of the inner… and thus the general head… is the declaration of defeat. Be a martyr while fighting in the inner battle but never admit defeat!!