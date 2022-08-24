Original title: The 7th National Minority Games in Guangdong Province opened with more than 3,300 representatives showing sports culture

The Rock Gang is running a gyro competition.Photo by Zhong Zhenhuan

China News Service, Shaoguan, August 23 (Cai Minjie and Mai Jiena) The 7th Guangdong Traditional Ethnic Minority Sports Games opened on the 23rd in Ruyuan Yao Autonomous County, Shaoguan, Guangdong. More than 3,300 representatives from 22 delegations from the province, 37 ethnic minorities, and people from all walks of life, including people from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and religious circles, gathered in Ruyuan to display ethnic sports culture through various forms of interaction.

Ruyuan Yao Autonomous County, located in the west of Shaoguan and at the southern foot of Nanling Mountains in northern Guangdong, is one of the three ethnic minority autonomous counties in Guangdong Province. It is known as the “Hometown of Chinese Folk Culture and Art” and “Hometown of Folk Culture and Art in Guangdong Province”. Not only the hardworking and honest Yao and Han compatriots have lived here for generations, but also the rich and profound Yao and Hakka folk cultures have been nurtured.

The 7th Guangdong Traditional Ethnic Minority Sports Meeting has a total of 12 competitive events and 3 types of (competitive) performance events. On the morning of the 23rd, the “first gold” has already appeared in this Games. Yanbang from the Shenzhen representative team won the gold medal in the men’s singles final of the gyro event with a high score of 14 points.

According to reports, spinning tops, also known as “playing spinning tops” and “playing old cows”, have different shapes and playing methods, and are deeply loved by ethnic minorities such as Yi, Zhuang, Wa, Yao, Dai, and Li. Today, this ancient sport is It has swept the world and is a well-loved fitness sport.

More than 3,300 representatives from 37 ethnic minorities participated in the Games. Aimatijiang·Maimaitijiang from the Zhuhai delegation participated in the skateboarding event at this Games. “We have been training every day these days and want to run well. Through this games, we can understand the gap between ourselves and others. Seeing other teams working so hard will also cheer them on. Friendship comes first.” He says.

8-year-old He Yifei is the youngest athlete in the Zhaoqing delegation. She will participate in the national martial arts competition on the 24th. “I was born in a martial arts family. My father has taught me martial arts for more than two years. My goal this time is to win the championship.” He Yifei said.

It is reported that the Guangdong Minority Traditional Sports Meeting is held every four years and has been successfully held for 6 sessions so far. The Games will last for a week (from 22nd to 28th). In order to make this event a success, the organizing committee has formulated special epidemic prevention and control guidelines and adopted special epidemic prevention and control measures.

