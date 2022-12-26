On Christmas Eve, the Nue112 service recorded a total of 513 calls on Christmas Eve from 7pm to midnight. Compared to the previous year, therefore, an increase of 21%.

The types of calls were mostly for the police, for disturbing the public peace and for thefts reported by citizens returning to their homes after dinner, for the firefighters the calls were mostly for opening doors and for small fires in the heating systems of second homes.

The health emergency has handled many calls for people falling ill due to alcohol abuse.

Of the 513 calls, 248 were non-emergency calls that were screened (nearly half). These are inappropriate calls. There were 265 calls due to real emergencies, divided as follows by geographical area: 90 from the province of Udine, 69 from the province of Pordenone, 61 from the province of Trieste, twenty-five from the province of Gorizia, plus 20 calls from outside the region.

What types of emergencies

The real emergency calls were mostly diverted to the health emergency, therefore to the second level operations room of the regional health emergency / Sores operational structure (129), 86 to the operations rooms of the Carabinieri, 34 to the State Police, 16 to the Fire fighters.

Calls on Christmas Eve evening 2021/for comparison

Last year’s data for Christmas Eve from 19 to 24

A total of 424 were received. It should be emphasized that of these 208 were non-emergency calls, therefore almost half. Those of real emergency were in fact 216.

Where had the calls come from?

The largest number of true emergency calls came from the territory of the former province of Udine (94); the former province of Trieste follows with 55 calls, the former province of Pordenone with 30 calls, the former province of Gorizia with 21 calls. 16 calls from outside the region are added.

Who were the calls forwarded to?

Real emergency phone calls were forwarded from the Nue112 first level operations room to the second level ones: to the Sores health emergency operations room in 107 cases; to the operations centers of the Carabinieri for 61 cases, to the operations rooms of the State Police in 30 cases and in 18 cases to the fire brigade.

Alcohol abuse

There are 8 interventions managed by the Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure (Sores) for people who have fallen ill following the abuse of alcoholic substances, with the dispatch of ambulances: 7 in the former province of Trieste and one in the former province of Udine. None with serious consequences.