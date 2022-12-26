Home Technology The Epic Games store was once paralyzed and caused chaos, and players were dissatisfied with the recall of “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” | 4Gamers
Technology

The Epic Games store was once paralyzed and caused chaos, and players were dissatisfied with the recall of “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” | 4Gamers

by admin
The Epic Games store was once paralyzed and caused chaos, and players were dissatisfied with the recall of “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” | 4Gamers

By giving free games for a limited time to attract players to join and boost their reputation, Epic Games sent “Death Stranding” (Death Stranding) this Christmas, but once again attracted dissatisfaction from overseas players because they sent the wrong version.

As predicted by the overseas community yesterday (25th), the game Epic Games sent on the 26th was the 3A masterpiece “Death Stranding” developed by Kojima Productions. This is the first time that this game is free for a limited time, and it also attracts players to claim it at the same time , thus causing the Epic Games Store to be paralyzed again. This phenomenon also happened when Epic “GTA5” was released for free for a limited time.

However, the paralysis of EGS is a small matter. The problem is that Epic Games did send out the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” at the beginning. After all, the general version of “Death Stranding” in 2019 is no longer available for purchase, and many players did receive “Death Stranding” for the first time. Stranded Director’s Cut”.

However, after the EGS platform was repaired and restored, Epic Games changed the limited-time free to the general version of “Death Stranding”, which caused many players to enter the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” webpage and found that it was not free, which caused confusion in the community.

At the same time, players who were lucky enough to receive the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” also reported that the “Director’s Cut” they received in the early morning was recalled by Epic Games.

See also  Steam "Black Desert" is free for a limited time, and the new version of "Dakania" in the revised version of Mount Everwinter debuts | 4Gamers

Although it is a time-limited free gift from the Buddha’s heart, EGS’s temporary operational errors still make many players think that the official backtracking caused negative reviews, but in any case, players can still get the general version of “Death Stranding” without spending half a dime.

If you want to claim “Death Stranding”, you can go to the Epic Games platform to claim it: https://store.epicgames.com/zh-Hant/p/death-stranding

You may also like

Comets could deliver ingredients for life to Europa’s...

Spectacular sights at the end of 2022: All...

Hideo Kojima hinted that the movie version of...

A 482-kilometer-high unknown structure was discovered on Titan....

Christmas surprise “Death Stranding” is free for a...

How the Sony A95K is made and how...

How the Sony A95K is made and how...

From online ticketing to digital archives: theater through...

Signalis Review – Gamereactor

The technology behind a lightsaber (for now only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy