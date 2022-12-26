By giving free games for a limited time to attract players to join and boost their reputation, Epic Games sent “Death Stranding” (Death Stranding) this Christmas, but once again attracted dissatisfaction from overseas players because they sent the wrong version.

As predicted by the overseas community yesterday (25th), the game Epic Games sent on the 26th was the 3A masterpiece “Death Stranding” developed by Kojima Productions. This is the first time that this game is free for a limited time, and it also attracts players to claim it at the same time , thus causing the Epic Games Store to be paralyzed again. This phenomenon also happened when Epic “GTA5” was released for free for a limited time.

We’re currently investigating an issue that may cause players to be unable to login to Epic Games services. — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 25, 2022

However, the paralysis of EGS is a small matter. The problem is that Epic Games did send out the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” at the beginning. After all, the general version of “Death Stranding” in 2019 is no longer available for purchase, and many players did receive “Death Stranding” for the first time. Stranded Director’s Cut”.

However, after the EGS platform was repaired and restored, Epic Games changed the limited-time free to the general version of “Death Stranding”, which caused many players to enter the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” webpage and found that it was not free, which caused confusion in the community.

At the same time, players who were lucky enough to receive the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” also reported that the “Director’s Cut” they received in the early morning was recalled by Epic Games.

Also @EpicGames Death Stranding Directors cut was originally listed as today’s free game, but now its showing as paid and the base version is showing as free. Not that I’ve been able to claim either of them anyway. — Evil Lewis (@EvilLewis) December 25, 2022

Why did you remove Director’s Cut & giving Standard Edition now. Many people got lucky enough to claim both version now. This is very unfair to people who have standard edition right now. Epic please be fair to all the gamers. I hope you look into this matter. — hE:ll (@RitikkDeus_Ex) December 25, 2022

Although it is a time-limited free gift from the Buddha’s heart, EGS’s temporary operational errors still make many players think that the official backtracking caused negative reviews, but in any case, players can still get the general version of “Death Stranding” without spending half a dime.

If you want to claim “Death Stranding”, you can go to the Epic Games platform to claim it: https://store.epicgames.com/zh-Hant/p/death-stranding