Oversight Network issues electoral alert in Bolívar for Pact candidate

“Colombia’s oversight network launches his first electoral alert for the October elections. This is Mr. Germán Viana Guerrero, candidate for Governor for the department of Bolívar, who has serious accusations for ties to politicians who have been investigated for alleged ties to groups outside the law. This is a circumstance that conflicts with the same principles proclaimed in that political bastion, what the Historical Pact is like”, says the President of the entity, Pablo Bustos.

Less than three months before the elections, Bustos asks to investigate Viana Guerrero and warn about her relationship with questionable politicians: “It is not just about an ethical or moral questioning, although I must say that the claim is worth it; but an examination of transparency based on a reasonable doubt that emerges from his undeniable closeness to the parapolitical that apparently they are behind this campaign, which is why it is necessary for Mr. Viana to clarify his possible links with these organizations,” said Pablo Bustos, President of the Colombian Oversight Network.

Oversight Network asks to investigate the income of a candidate for the Governor of Bolívar

The Oversight Network also requested to know the income statement of the candidate and that of their relatives in the first, second and third degree of consanguinity, to rule out alleged money with illegal origins.

