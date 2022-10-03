SAN GIORGIO DI NOGARO. A 30-year-old worker was rescued in the early afternoon of Monday 3 October in a company in the industrial area of ​​San Giorgio di Nogaro.

For reasons under consideration by the Carabinieri of the Company of Latisana, the man was overwhelmed by a very heavy stone slab. The crushing trauma that brought immediate and immediate help from work colleagues who immediately called Nue112 was important.

The rescue intervention was coordinated by Sores who sent the crew of an ambulance to the scene.

The 30-year-old was stabilized and transported in yellow code to the hospital with a fractured lower limb and polytrauma. Firefighters also intervened on the spot.