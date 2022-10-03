VIGEVANO

“Florens starts again with the aim of having fun and doing sport as it should be”. Claudio Sala does not hide his satisfaction from the appearance of the historic vigevanese volleyball club in Selva Alta for the return to women’s B2 series after two sabbatical seasons. “We were excited by the fact that players with already reconfirmed in B1 and the same coach Stefano Colombo confirmed in Biella in B1, as soon as they knew we were looking for a national right, they gave up their certainties and waited for us even if we hadn’t hand nothing. And now I’m here ». He was echoed by the new captain Seda Arapi who returns to Vigevano after many years: “Usually you go back to where you have been well and Florens has always been a great family and a place where you feel good”.

Present the mayor Andrea Ceffa, the president of the provincial Fipav Nicoletta Quacci and the Fipav regional councilor Piero Rangugni, Sala presented the B2 and D formations, the technical staff (Stefano Colombo, Mauro Rossi, Angela Bocca, Donatella Forti and Ivan Lucchini) , the historical president Calogero Piparo, Brunella Avalle, Milena Crespi, Andrea Sala, Roberto Campari, Maurizio De Carlini, Roberto Casati, Gianluca Ginosa, Marilena Castoldi and the diesse Fabio Ricci and the medical staff (Fulvio Bianchi and Alessandra Bollati).

The squad facing the B2 season is made up of the directors Marta Gullì (various seasons of B1 behind her) and Chiara Rossi (promoted by the D team), the opposite expert Stefania Liguori, the spikers Federica Faverzani, Irene Belletti, Sveva Tonello and Elisa Maggi, from the power plants Elisa Armondi, Seda Arapi (both veterans of seasons of B1 and B2), Alice Chittoglio and Lucrezia Rossi (climbed by the team of D), from the free Giorgia Colombo (already in B1 and B2 with Florens and Biella) and Chiara Bonfanti, young, but already owner in B1 and B2 in Certosa. –

f.ba.