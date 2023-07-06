tonk Zadina kon in Detroit, the club will open a contract with the ESK hockey player

Filip Zadina from Detroit Red Wings on the puck | photo: AP

Led by the Red Wings, the 20-year-old Czech player was offered to other NHL clubs, but no one was interested in his services. The current step means that Zadina will become a free agent for the remaining two years of the contract, i.e. a total salary of 4.56 million dollars, and will be able to negotiate with anyone without restrictions on the future contract.

Zadina is an Estonian from the 2018 draft, but the prerequisites and big expectations for him cannot be fulfilled yet. Last season was complicated by a long-term injury. Basically, he played only 30 games and scored those goals and those records.

In total, the former world champion has 190 starts and 68 points for 28 goals and 40 assists in the NHL lineup.

