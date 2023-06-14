PA bis decree, planned measures for the school. Latest news

News could arrive as early as tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, important news in the school. In fact, a meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled (timetable and agenda to be defined) which should approve a PA BIS decree with measures also for the world of education.

There would be two articles that would concern the school with provisions on the recruitment of school staff and for competitions as well as measures that provide for the strengthening of the administrative capacity of the Ministry of Education and Merit.

Provisions regarding the recruitment of school personnel

Recruitments to the Ministry of Education and Merit

In article 18 measures are foreseen for the strengthening of the control and inspection functions of the Ministry of Education and Merit concerning educational institutions, the organization and functioning of the tertiary system of higher technological education and of the vocational education and training system (VET).

For this reason, the Ministry’s workforce was increased by 2 general level management positions and 8 non-general level administrative management positions. This reorganization was initiated with a decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, in accordance with article 13 of the decree-law n. 173 of 11 November 2022, converted into law no. 204 of 16 December 2022.

The Ministry is also authorized to recruit, with an open-ended employment contract, 40 personnel to be recruited in the area of ​​officials of the CCNL Central Functions Section 2021, through public tender procedures or scrolling of rankings of public tenders. For the year 2023, an expenditure of 635,507 euros has been authorized, including 300,000 euros for the management of bankruptcy proceedings and 167,754 euros for operating expenses related to new hires and managerial posts.