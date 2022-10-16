The premises for the implementation of the plan

For this reason the 23 pages of the new Guidelines, after analyzing the context, choose the pragmatic path of the indications that every public administration is called to follow in the management of recruitment and in the organization of those who are already at work. The concrete action must start from a “gender equality check list”, which measures the current representativeness in the offices, evaluates the selection procedures for new entrants, and measures the gender managerial culture implemented so far, the organization and internal transparency on choices. Once the premises have been defined, a series of “recommendations” are identified which are united by the common thread of the subjective responsibility required of individual entities.

The bureaucracy risk

Because to avoid there is first of all a risk that recurs very frequently in our public administrations: that of a formal-bureaucratic application of rules and guidelines that ends up having effects contrary to those hoped for, without anyone being interested or worse noticing. For this reason, in particular those with managerial functions are asked to “identify and remove in advance conditions that indirectly impact the potential effects of the proposed measures”, and “avoid clauses which – although effective in themselves – are difficult to implement or risk to have only formal effects or to turn out to be a boomerang “, not to treat gender issues as” an isolated topic “and not” underestimate the importance of clear communication and transparency to involve employees in positive action “. Above all, it is essential to analyze the problem with sincere eyes, avoiding “insufficient recognition of gender bias in the recruitment and hiring processes”.

The smart working risk

The boomerang can be hidden, explain the Guidelines, even where you do not expect it: for example in agile work, which is an excellent tool for reconciling work and life but can also become a discriminatory mechanism if only granted to women, as of the rest has already happened to part time. For this reason, in the Piao, the single plan of activities and organization that replaces and incorporates the old planning acts, the PAs should also indicate the gender framework in the various hierarchical levels and for the various types of positions. the pay differences between men and women, the gender percentages of employees in smart working, part time and holders of permits pursuant to law 104 and the number of days of parental leave used per year by male employees and their colleagues.

The substantial implementation of these guidelines also includes compliance with the many rules included in the (forced) reform of the public service for the Pnrr. In a line that starts from the 2021 decree on recruitment (Legislative Decree 80/2021, where, for example, rules on gender equality are set in the examination committees and invitations to interviews for external assignments on Pnrr projects) and arrives at the reform of competitions launched by the last council of ministers, in the Dpr which asks each institution to indicate the current gender representativeness in the calls, provide for the condition of preference for the less represented one when the distance is greater than 30% and ensure the participation of the candidates who for reasons of pregnancy or breastfeeding cannot follow the schedule of tests.