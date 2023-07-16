Pa Medallo: Christian Nodal concert canceled at the Atanasio Girardot

Fifteen days before the date, the businessmen decided to cancel the concert ‘Pa Medallo’with which they sought to welcome him to the flower fair in an ambitious concert with national and international figures.

And it is that Pa Medallo brought together Paulina Rubio, Farruko, Ivy Queen, Christian Nodal, Hebert Vargas, Jhon de la Torre, Luis AlfonsoZafarrancho, Marco Acevedo, Agudelo 888, SOG and DJ Mareana, a luxury cast that promised an unprecedented concert in the city.

“The event to be held on July 29, 2023 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, will be cancelled. The decision is made by all the organizers with deep sadness and is due to a low reaction to the purchase of tickets by the public,” the organizers of Pa Medallo said in an official statement.

The cancellation of the event, according to the organizers, It was due to the low ticket sales that took place and, with less than fifteen days remaining for the event, they decided to abort so as not to have million-dollar losses and an empty stage.

Some consider that if the tickets were not sold it was because of Christian Nodal, who in March 2022 made an insult to the city and did not attend the concert, arguing that he had problems with his flight and leaving nearly 45,000 people who were waiting to see him sing without the show. It was until the last moment that they warned that the artist would definitely not arrive in the city.