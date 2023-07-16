‘I am actually trying to get stronger, and stronger, and stronger’ – Dodgers’ Mookie Betts on his plans to be the best player he can possibly be

Video Details

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts spoke on how he has elevated his hitting power as the season has progressed. He said, “Throughout the season I am actually trying to get stronger, and stronger, and stronger so I can be the best player I can be.” It is evident that Betts words were not empty; he has 10 home runs in his last 17 games.



2 HOURS AGO・Major League Baseball・0:56

