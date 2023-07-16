Station about prostitution and starlets | Entertainment

Although she was the first to “bring” the starlet profession to Serbia and started promoting her physical appearance and attractiveness, she was loved by many women, even older ones whose affection is very difficult to win, which she is proud of today.

Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevic

Stanija Dobrojević explains that this is because she showed her qualities in the reality show and set an example that in the 21st century you can look good while also being educated and working. When she first applied to participate in this format, she didn’t even think about money, and today she earns the most from it.

– I found myself unprepared in the first reality show. Everything was pompous, the media only wrote about it, I found myself in the center of interest and at that time I didn’t think about earning. And now, when I have a status in that reality show, I am now going because of the fees, and the last two participations provided me with this nice apartment – Stanija was honest in “Zvezde Granda Special”, adding that not everyone can do it:

– Many come to participate for free in order to become popular, to be a springboard for them. If you are listed well, next year you will receive a fee, and the audience will accept you, and if the television makes money from you… So it all goes together somehow and everything is connected.

At the beginning of her career, many associated her with prostitution, although she differed from her fellow starlets in many ways. While other girls walked around fashionable places, posing in branded cloths, Stanija worked and earned, and spent money on necessary and useful things, while wearing an affordable wardrobe.



See description

ELDER CHIKICA COULDN’T GET ME FOR THE PURSE! Articles about prostitution and starlets – I brought it here!

Hide description

Source: Stanija/InstagramNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Stanija/InstagramNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Stanija/InstagramNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Stanija/InstagramNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Stanija/InstagramNo. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: Stanija/InstagramNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Stanija/InstagramNo. image: 7 7 / 7

As she now has a degree, a serious relationship and her own apartment, the media started to single her out from the rest of her colleagues.

– Prostitution was previously associated with the entire show business, but now it is somehow linked to starlets. Starlets in America are attractive girls who don’t have a job, but do a little bit of everything. Reality shows, movies, commercials, modeling… I brought that here too. You see, at the age of 20, some older uncle couldn’t buy me a branded handbag, because I could buy it for myself. And I was never interested in older people, only my age and younger. Well, when they couldn’t pay me with 20, they certainly can’t with thirty and a half – said Dobrojević.

Those who filled the media with signs that Stanija was engaged in prostitution and similar jobs were sued by her over the years, and the starlet reveals for the first time how many cases she won in court.

– I won all the lawsuits in court, both against Soraja and against various others. Do you think anyone asked me if I got any lawsuits? Of course not. But at least the truth came out – she said.



See description

ELDER CHIKICA COULDN’T GET ME FOR THE PURSE! Articles about prostitution and starlets – I brought it here!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevicNo. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevicNo. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevicNo. image: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevicNo. image: 4 4 / 4

BONUS VIDEO:

00:19 Stanija showed her breasts in warmer regions Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

