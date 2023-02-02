A couple abandoned their child at the check-in counter at Tel Aviv airport after arriving without a ticket for their child.

The two travelers were checking in at Ben Gurion International Airport for a Ryanair flight to Brussels, with their newborn. But it emerged that the child did not have a ticket and the couple with a Belgian passport, therefore left the infant and tried to board the flight, leaving the child at the airline’s check-in desk.

The matter was reported to the police, a Ryanair spokeswoman told CNN: “These passengers – wrote the airline – who were traveling from Tel Aviv to Brussels on January 31, showed up at check-in without a reservation for the their child. They then proceeded to go through the security checks leaving the baby.

The check-in agent at Ben Gurion airport contacted airport security, who traced the passengers who were detained and questioned by officers and the matter is now the responsibility of the police.’

Under Ryanair rules, infants can be included in a flight booking during the online registration process. For infants there is a charge of 25 euros or the equivalent in local currency per way, if the child is seated on an adult’s lap during the journey. Otherwise, a seat also has to be paid for if the parents want their child to travel in a child seat.