Bank of Italy, inflation down to 5.8%: good prospects for employment

Bank of Italy reassures: “Consumer inflation will drop in the coming months”

Good news for our country in terms ofinflation as emerges fromBank of Italy survey on inflation and growth expectations. The expectations onconsumer inflation, in fact, they decreased over all time horizons, settling at -5.8% over 12 months and 5.0 and 4.5% over the horizons – respectively – at 2 years and between 3 and 5 years.

According to the document released: “The dynamics of the prices charged by companies would remain sustained in the next 12 months, even though overall in decline“.

Employment, positive prospects for the next quarter

“No employment prospects for the next three months they remain positive“. This is what Bankitalia reveals in the survey regarding theemployment in businesses. “The balance between the share of companies that intend to expand the number of employees and that of those who plan to reduce it – underlines Bankitalia – remains positive and unchanged compared to the previous survey”.

By analyzing the different sectors, the perspectives they result more favorable concern the companies with at least 1,000 employees e those located in the centrein particular, in the services and construction sector.

