He wants to do free shopping at the supermarket, but the security guard will stop him.

On the evening of Tuesday 15 November a twenty-nine resident in Segusino was denounced by the carabinieri of Padua for attempted robbery.

Shortly before he had removed foodstuffs from supermarket shelves “Interspar” of via Pontevigodarzere and had tried to flee without paying.

However, a guard intercepted him and in an attempt to free himself he pushed her and hand grip.

The vigilante, however, on duty in the supermarket managed to block it and deliver it to the carabinieri who intervened on the spot, taking it over.