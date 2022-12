TREVISO. “High altitude” rescue operation for the Treviso firefighters. In fact, a worker fell ill in the late morning of today, Friday 2 December, while working on the scaffolding of a building under renovation, at 15 meters high.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and also used the ladder. Fortunately, the worker, after first aid from the 118 health personnel, managed to recover and he reached on foot the ambulance waiting for him outside, going down the stairs of the building on his own.