Pakistani journalist jumped into the sea during live coverage and reported, Hindi channel’s video on storm also became a subject of humor.

The less that is written and spoken about the media in the present era, the less it is said and the less it will do justice to this sacred profession and maintain its reputation, because today one out of every fourth person has become a senior journalist. Have a certificate, neither experience nor familiar with the basic principles and rules of journalism. Only on vehicles PRESS# Such untrained people have accepted writing and hanging identity cards as journalism!!

A poem of Rahat Indori comes true on these current conditions

Ask us how much you want to sing

Everyone understands that this business is very relaxing

The quality of journalism has been continuously declining for the past few years. Among the important responsibilities of journalism, the first point is that it is a bridge between the people and the governments. Bridge# The work of public problems and problems should be brought to the authorities through their newspapers and news channels so that these problems can be solved. But it is a pity that now the meaning and meaning of journalism has been changed.!!

For the past one week, Cyclone Bipper Joy has been wreaking havoc. Coming from Pakistan, this storm hit the coast of Gujarat on Thursday evening. It has caused widespread destruction, but due to the precautionary measures taken by the central and state governments in advance, the situation has been resolved. There are no reports of damage.

In such a situation, videos related to the coverage of this storm have gone viral on social media and their style of journalism has become a subject of humor. Such heinous actions are being taken against the profession of journalism.

These include Indian news channels and a Pakistani channel where during live coverage of a storm, a journalist jumps into the sea with a microphone to measure the depth of the ocean.

A video based on this strange behavior by Pakistani female journalist Naila Inayat Naila Inayat@“A master class in weather reporting,” he tweeted.

In this video, it can be seen and heard that this journalist named Abdul Rahman Khan is giving live coverage of the storm. At the same time, while trying to explain how deep the sea water is, he suddenly jumps into the sea with the microphone. They also take a couple of dips in the floating water. Meanwhile, they continue their coverage. After telling the depth of the water, the coverage ends its live coverage with the cameraman Taimur Khan.

Masterclass in weather reporting. pic.twitter.com/bedXuvcEaA — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 14, 2023

On the other hand, videos of a Hindi and an English news channel have also become a source of humor on all social media platforms for three days. In which it can be seen that a news anchor is carrying an umbrella and telling that she is covering near the sea in Gujarat, where a severe storm has hit. The people are worried about the winds and are themselves moving around with umbrellas as if they are actually covering the site of the storm.

While in reality she is standing in the studio and playing Hurricane Bupper Joy in the background, the video is being played in Florida. 2020 Here is the video of the storm coming in. There an English channel put one of their news anchors in a helicopter with graphics saying that they are currently over the ocean!!

While social media users enjoyed such a spectacle, many people also criticized that the people and government missionaries have been disturbed and displaced by the destruction of the cyclone. has been placed.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that a few years ago a video of a Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab’s live coverage went viral. It became a subject of humor unknowingly which was also liked. Later Salman Khan’s film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of this journalist in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

” Video by renowned journalist Naveen Kumar on this Hindi news channel’s coverage of the storm “

