Karachi (Sports Desk) Pakistan defeated Tajikistan by one zero in the women’s Olympic football qualifier.

Malika Noor’s decisive goal helped Pakistan beat hosts Tajikistan 1-0 in the final match of the AFC Paris Olympic 2024 Women’s Qualifiers.

This is Pakistan’s first success in the qualifier event, despite the win, the Pakistani team was already eliminated from the next round of the qualifier after two consecutive defeats.

In Group E, the Philippines and Hong Kong qualified for the next round, while Pakistan finished third in the group with a win.

Tajikistan lost all three matches in the group. The first half of the match between Pakistan and Tajikistan at the Hassur Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Tuesday was very interesting.

In the 26th minute, Malika Noor scored a beautiful goal on Amina Hanif’s pass to give Pakistan a one-zero lead. In the second half of the game, the opposing team tried to equalize the match by scoring a goal, but the Pakistani defenders thwarted it.