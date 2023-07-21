‘Paladar’ is coming, the most anticipated gastronomic festival of the year

In its second version, ‘Paladar’ arrives with new guests, both international and local. Mexico will be the guest country, an opportunity to learn from renowned chefs and enjoy a celebration that highlights culinary talent.

In a few days, one of the most anticipated culinary events of the year will begin: the second version of the Neiva International Gastronomic Festival ‘Paladar’, from August 4 to 7 on the Malecón del Río Magdalena, there will be a whole gastronomy show from both the region and Mexico.

“This second version has Mexico as a guest country, we will have 8 guest chefs, more than 20 shows including music, talks, gastronomic courses on stage, 4 days of festival, from August 4 to 7 so that we can all enjoy this event that is already part of the agenda of all Neivanos,” said Rafael Sánchez, head of the Internationalization and Projects Office.

This festival promises to be a unique gastronomic experience. During the four days, there will be the presence of renowned local, national and international chefs who will delight locals and visitors with a whole show of exquisite flavors and aromas.

“We will be joined this year by Tulio Zuluaga, a very important gastronomic influencer who will be in our city for two days; Christopher Carpentier, a very important Chilean chef, MasterChef jury from different Latin American countries will be with us; Jorge Raush again; we will have Ramiro Meneses, winner of MasterChef; Jessica de León, Mexican chef; Claudia Ochoa, traditional Mexican cook, very important to show us the traditional Mexican flavors; Diego León, Carlos Chávarro, María Fernanda Ramos, Jonathan Cortés, Daniel García, in short, many gastronomic shows for us to have a good time”, indicated the Head of the Internationalization and Projects Office.

According to the official, there are more than 45 restaurants that will be present at the Festival, promoting local gastronomy and flavors. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy typical dishes of the region and different Mexican recipes.

“The objective of making this Festival is for people to get to know the local gastronomy but also to support the gastronomic sector of the city that needs it so much. This is an event that is part of the network of events of the ‘Neiva, Vida y Paz’ brand, positioning and promoting the city but also generating economic recovery”, concluded Sánchez.

