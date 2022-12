“I sing love”, Daniele De Martino, the most famous neo-melodic on social media, repeats in his posts. But singing love relaunches some themes that seem to be very dear to him, despite the “warning” of Palermo commissioner Leopoldo Laricchia, who last year invited him not to spread “messages contrary to society’s ethics and to the work of exponents of the civil world and of the fight against the mafia”.