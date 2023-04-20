Palestine: Settlement in all its forms represents an open war against us

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli settlement in all its forms, stressing that it represents an open war against the Palestinian people.

In a press statement today, Thursday, the Foreign Ministry considered that settlements in all their forms constitute an open war on the Palestinian people and their rights, and deliberate sabotage of any opportunity to embody the State of Palestine on the ground, and disregard for international positions and resolutions that condemn settlements.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry referred to the construction of thousands of settlement units, as is the case in occupied Jerusalem, and the allocation of more millions of shekels to build more settlement roads, and the confiscation of Palestinian land, as happened in the Qalqilya governorate.

The Ministry called on the international community and the United Nations to work to stop settlement activities immediately, expressing its condemnation of the escalation in settler attacks on Palestinians, their land, livestock, properties, homes, shops, and sanctities throughout the occupied West Bank.

The ministry said, “The absence of the international will to implement the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, especially Resolution 2334, encourages the occupying state to escalate settlements as the worst form of aggression and crimes that undermine the foundations and pillars of the peace process and negotiated political solutions to the conflict, and as it is also the broadest process of escalation of the spiral of violence in the conflict arena.” .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

