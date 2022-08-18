There is no race for the Palio di Siena. The favorite Leocorno wins out, breaking all the other districts as he hasn’t seen for some time.



It is the triumph of Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittìa, in his ninth victory in Piazza del Campo, the fourth in a row, and thus enters the legend.

The Leocordo immediately starts strong, which immediately detaches the Selva. And as the race progresses, the gap increases. And so Tittia gives the victory to the contrada.



The draw had put in order to the canapi Leocorno allo steccato, Giraffa, Selva, Valdimontone, Onda, Civetta, Tartuca, Nicchio, Lupa and in the run-up to the Snail who are therefore entrusted with the timing of the move (the start). And the picture immediately seems to get complicated: the re-contesting Snail sees the rival Tartuca in the center of the ropes, in a good position, and this makes one fear strong hesitations in the run-up.



There is immediately an exit from the ropes, allowed by the mossiere to allow the jockeys to talk and make arrangements. Then a false start. Almost immediately after the start it is valid and the race crowns Leocorno, Tittia and her horse. For Tittia it is the ninth Palio won, while for Violenta da Clodia it is the first victory over the tuff in piazza del Campo. Leocorno hadn’t won since August 2007.



Giovanni Atzeni had won the 2019 Palios before the suspension for Covid and that of 2 July, again for different districts. During the race jockeys from four districts fell, their horses all arrived ‘shaken’.

The race in Piazza del Campo was held today due to a postponement due to bad weather that on August 16 – a traditional date – hit the city and the tuff track set up in the square.



Immediately after the end of the race, the party broke out in Piazza del Campo, with the contradaioli of white and orange colors with blue lists who had the Palio lowered from the Contrada stage and raised the banner painted by the artist as a sign of victory. Andrea Anastasio.