Palmer resigns from the Greens and announces time out

His membership will be suspended until the end of the year, but now Boris Palmer no longer wants to belong to the Green Party. According to the “SpiegelHe informed the state board of Baden-Württemberg in an e-mail about his resignation.

“I want to avoid that the current discussions about me become another long-lasting burden for the party, for which I have fought with a lot of heart and soul since 1996,” quoted Palmer magazine.

In a personal statement, Palmer announced time off

He had previously stated in a personal statement that he was aware that things would not go on like this. He can no longer accept the shitstorm against his family, friends and supporters. Palmer says he wants to seek professional help during the break. The explanation was initially the ” SWR ” before.

Palmer also apologized to the people he disappointed. Above all, he addressed the voters who have expressed their trust in him. When asked by “SWR”, Palmer did not want to give any details about what his break should look like. He doesn’t see himself able to do that at the moment.

The “Bild” quotes Palmer as follows on the incident in Frankfurt: “The recent events in Frankfurt have shown me that the connection between the worst scandals of recent years is not the Internet, but the situation: When I feel wrongly attacked and spontaneously react, I fight back in a way that only makes things worse.”

Palmer caused a scandal at the event in Frankfurt

Palmer had drawn heavy criticism with controversial statements in Frankfurt am Main. There is a lack of understanding not only among those involved there, but also in Baden-Württemberg. Lawyer Rezzo Schlauch turned his back on Palmer, the Tübingen Greens urban association distanced itself and the group “Vert Realos” – an association of so-called Realpolitiker in the Greens – wants to continue working without Palmer in the future.

Palmer caused a stir on Friday with a verbal argument with a group in front of a migration conference in Frankfurt am Main. In front of a building at the Goethe University, he had taken a stand on the way in which he used the “N-word”. When faced with shouts of “Nazis out,” Palmer told the crowd, “It’s nothing but the Star of David. That’s because I used a word that you attach everything else to. If you say a wrong word, you are a Nazi. Think about it.”

Palmer ‘should never have talked like that as a politician and mayor’

Palmer explained: “Being called a Nazi by a large, overpowering group brought back deep-rooted memories. Of visiting the cemetery desecrated by neo-Nazis with the graves of my ancestors. To my father, who demonstrated against injustice with the Jewish star on his chest. To the group of young people who threatened to beat me as a boy and shouted that they had just forgotten to gas my father. As a person, I had to defend myself in order to be able to endure it all somehow.”

Nevertheless, he made it clear that “as a politician and mayor he should never have talked like that. The mention of the Jewish star was false and totally inappropriate. I would never put the Holocaust into perspective, as has been criticized. I am so sorry that this impression could have arisen without knowing the background.”