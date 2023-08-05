Panama Urges Help from Colombia as Migrant Crisis Worsens in Darien Jungle

Migration Crisis Worsens as Panama Calls on Colombia for Assistance

PANAMA — The crisis of migrants crossing through the Darien jungle on the border with Colombia has reached a critical point, according to migration authorities in Panama. They have expressed their frustration at the neighboring country’s failure to provide necessary support to tackle the irregular flow of migrants.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Director of the National Migration Service, Samira Gozaine, said that despite negotiations with Colombia, the situation has only worsened. “No agreement has been reached, no information has been shared, and no steps have been taken to help Panama manage the irregular flow,” Gozaine lamented.

The numbers speak for themselves. Between 2,600 and 2,800 migrants are now arriving in the Darien region each day. As of Monday, Panama reported 248,901 migrants crossing the jungle in 2022, surpassing last year’s figures. By Friday, that number had already risen to 260,000, with 10,000 more individuals than the previous record-breaking year.

Panama stressed that not only are personnel from various countries continuing to enter the region indiscriminately, but Colombian citizens are also involved. “We have been deporting most of them with criminal records,” added Gozaine.

In an effort to combat the illegal people smuggling networks operating on the porous Colombian-Panamanian border, Colombia, Panama, and the United States announced a joint campaign in April. The campaign aimed to end the migratory flow within 60 days, deploying over a thousand security agents, immigration officers, and judicial personnel to the Darien region. However, the operation did not yield the desired results, as the transit of migrants persisted.

While the influx of migrants through the Darien has been a longstanding issue, it has escalated dramatically in recent years. Gozaine emphasized that Panama has invested considerable resources, amounting to millions of dollars, in providing humanitarian aid to over 600,000 migrants who have passed through the country in the last four years.

It is vital to address irregular migration from both a humanitarian and security perspective. Gozaine underscored Panama’s commitment to ensuring orderly and safe migration for all migrants crossing its territory en route to North America.

As the crisis deepens, Panama is highlighting the urgent need for collaboration and support from Colombia to tackle this pressing issue. The situation is not only overwhelming for Panama but also poses a significant challenge for the entire region. It remains to be seen whether such cooperation can be achieved to effectively address the migration crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

