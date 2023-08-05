Panamanian delegation is present in the WTSD Regional and Caribbean Championship held in San José – Costa Rica – EntornoInteligente

The Panamanian Delegation made up of 59 competitors between the ages of 4 and 26, participated in the Regional and Caribbean Championship of the World Tang Soo Do Association, held on July 15 of this year, in the sister country of Costa Rica.

The canaleros returned to their homeland with 47 gold, 33 silver and 35 bronze medals, in the categories of combat, forms and weapons, filling family and friends with joy who never lost faith in this delegation led by Sabunim Martin Salazar Benítez, third Dan in Black Belt, certified by the World Association of Tang Soo Do.

In this competition where countries such as the United States, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Argentina, Mexico and Panama participated, our worthy representatives stood out among the more than 300 competitors.

The Korean Martial Art Academy, World Tang Soo Do Panama, teaches its children and adolescents the art of Tang Soo Do, a discipline that indoctrinates self-defense, respect and values, in addition to strengthening the motivation and safety of the guys.

