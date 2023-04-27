Home » Paraguay present at the robotics world championship in the United States
Paraguay present at the robotics world championship in the United States

Asuncion, National Radio.-Paraguayan youth appeared in the 2023 world robotics competition in the US where they participate together with more than 120 countries, the international correspondent Luis María López reported this Thursday on the Paraguay Puede program.

He highlighted that the FIRST Championship is the final event of a youth robotics competition whose season lasts approximately seven months.

He mentioned that this is the largest youth robotics contest in the world, where 679,000 participants from more than 110 countries participate.

Finally, he recalled that it was held from April 19 to 22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Texas, United States.


