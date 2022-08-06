PONT-SAINT-MARTIN

The patronal feast of San Lorenzo is entrusted this year to the hands of the Insulae, an association that brings together the carnival districts, in close collaboration with the municipal administration. It will therefore not be the Pro loco to deal with it as it did until last year. The president Battista Enrietti had communicated since June to the Municipality that he was unable to organize the patronal due to the proximity to the summer carnival. The board of the Pro loco, among other things, will expire on 22 October.

The event, baptized Remembering San Lorenzo, allows one of the most traditional and heartfelt appointments not to be missed. The program, anticipating the canonical dates a little, includes three food and wine evenings with musical entertainment in the spaces of the public gardens and the Espace de la Rencontre.

The start will start tonight, Friday 5 August, from 8 pm, with an early evening based on paella mixed with meat and fish by the volunteers of the districts. Tomorrow, Saturday 6, street food evening and concert by the Pont-Saint-Martin band in Piazza IV Novembre. Finally, Sunday 7, the last evening always seasoned with street food specialties and music.

Meanwhile, the theme of events is discussed in the city council. The minority asked with an interpellation during the last session convened last week, to provide for greater coordination of the various events organized in the area in order to have a joint and more effective promotion: “We need a single calendar as they already do. several neighboring municipalities ”urged Michela Herera, director of the J’aime Pont-Saint-Martin group.

“We agree on the usefulness of a single calendar and we will do it from 2023 – replied the deputy mayor, Fabio Badery -. We pass the current year which still suffers organizational aftermath related to the post pandemic. The intention is to make a single program, we are also working to activate an instant messaging platform to promote all the cultural and sporting events that are organized in the town ».

Words that are not entirely liked by the councilor Mauro Roveyaz. “Talking about the well-known pandemic events sounds a bit like an excuse,” said Roveyaz. Elsewhere events have taken place, it is a matter of will and responsibility. If one is afraid of responsibilities, he has to do something else; we are happy with the answer but we will see in practice how this commitment on the single calendar will turn out in practice. However, we cannot fail to underline your constant remembrance of the pandemic. We need to look ahead and give the country new opportunities to relaunch also in terms of demonstrations ». –

Amelio Ambrosi