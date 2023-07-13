Paraguayan-American Filmmaker Finishes Shooting Sinister Crime “Shelter”

Inspired by modern horror films such as «Hereditary», «Nope» and «Splip», the Paraguayan-American filmmaker, Michael Kovich Jr. (OPUS vr, El Supremo Manuscrito, El Regreso de las Sombras), finishes shooting a sinister crime «Refuge», to present it to the public of our country.

The film, which contains minimalist settings, well-pronounced characters and which are distorted at the script level towards unexpected sides, astonishing the viewer, fuses the best of terror and suspense.

After the making of the film “The Apartment”, the co-production, technical and artistic team of Refugio was formed. The filming of this film began on June 13 and lasted eight days, culminating on June 21. Among the locations is a distinctive house in the city of Luque, and various scenarios within Asunción.

REFUGIO presents the story of Santiago (Fernando Abadie), who after committing a sinister crime meets his brother (Ariell López) and together they take refuge in a mysterious house. Inside they will find several guests who cover up a terrifying evil that stalks them. The loyalty between the brothers will be put to the test in this atmosphere of terror and despair.

Michael Kovich Jr, explained that the idea is to present to the public something never seen before, with first-class technical quality, with the potential to transcend abroad. He stressed that another of the objectives is to position Paraguay, by highlighting top-level local technical and artistic talent.

The film is currently in the post-production stage with editing work, special effects, and soundtrack; aiming for a local premiere in late 2024.

ABOUT MICHAEL KOVICH JR:

A Paraguayan-American filmmaker, Michael studied film at FAMU (Prague) and at American University (Washington, DC). In 2015, he presented a short film at the Cannes Court Métrage, won Best Dramatic Short at the EuroFilm Festival, and received the Ron Sutton Award from American University. Among his premiered and award-winning works are “El Supremo Manuscrito” (2019 – feature film), “OPUS VR” (2020 – Virtual Reality), and “El Regreso de las Sombras” (2021 – Television # 1 prime time) . And among his projects for 2023, the upcoming premiere of “El Apartamento” stands out, a horror feature film that will star Andrea Quattrocchi and Bruno Sosa.

TECHNICAL SHEET “SHELTER”

Production: Michael Kovich Jr.

Co-production: I-Real Animation Studios, Fernando Abadie & Julio Angulo

Associate Production: Alejandro Houston

Screenplay, Direction, Executive Production: Michael Kovich Jr.

General Production: Myrian Martinez

Cast: Fernando Abadie, Ariell López, Clotilde Cabral, Héctor Lozzca & Martina Núñez

Special Participation: Hector Silva, Ronald Maluf, Sebastian Diaz, Ruffo Ferreira & Mauri Buman

Director of Photography: Jero Buman

Art Direction: Jackie Neuman

Costume Director: Monse Benítez Cuevas

Sound Director: Martin De Lemos

Art Effects & Characterization: Leo Sobrino

Makeup: Belen Acosta

Backstage: Patito Patino

