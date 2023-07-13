Home » Putin warns of “negative trends” in the US banking system.
News

Putin warns of “negative trends” in the US banking system.

by admin
Putin warns of “negative trends” in the US banking system.

During a meeting with Andrei Kostin, head of the second largest Russian bank, VTB, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday about “negative trends” in the US banking system and stressed that, in this context, the increase of the sovereignty of the Russian banking sector has been ‘timely’.

For his part, Kostin assured the president that the Russian banking sector is “safe” and reported that since the fourth quarter of last year, the VTB has worked with “positive dynamics in all areas.” In addition, he stressed that precisely because of the Western sanctions, the Russian banking sector “developed a certain immunity and increased its sovereignty.”

“Look what is happening now in the US: the biggest banking financial crisis since 2008, and it is already spreading to Europe. This is exactly what we were talking about, that sanctions are double-edged,” Kostin stressed. The head of the VTB stated that the anti-Russian sanctions destroyed “the world trade system”, causing inflation to rise. “The West’s attempts to deal with this in a standardized way have led to the depreciation of bank assets,” he added.

The banker stated that his bank is already building a new infrastructure to carry out all financial operations in rubles and currencies of friendly countries, adding that “now you have to learn to work in a new way.” «I think that in a few years it will be very possible to significantly restructure the financial system. And of course I think it will look different,” Kostin told the Russian president. with RT

You may also like

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy