Park of ‘La Carbonera’, a work for Palmira and the Valley

Palmira has the ‘La Carbonera’ Recreational and Cultural Park, one of the most complete in Valle del Cauca thanks to the steps taken by the governor of the department, Clara Luz Roldán.

Indervalle confirmed in his last inspection visit that the physical works of the park are 100% complete and it is expected that it will be inaugurated and delivered to the community by the regional president in the coming days.

The project has an investment of $26 billion, of which $16 billion was managed before the General System of Royalties and the rest with resources from the Government of Valle through Indervalle for $10 billion.

A great contribution

Indervalle’s manager, Dayra Faisury Dorado Gómez, said that the only thing missing is the electrical installation by Celsia.

The official stated that “we are leaving Valle del Cauca and the Palmyra community, one of the best recreational parks in southwestern Colombia.”

For his part, Juan Carlos Rueda, Indervalle Infrastructure Assistant Manager, indicated that “this is a space for all Valle del Cauca residents, it is a very large park that contains eight buildings that will be used for different recreational and cultural activities.”

The project

The Recreational and Cultural Park ‘La Carbonera’ has 20 thousand square meters and an important recreational, sports and cultural endowment for various events.

It has an auditorium for more than 70 people, an outdoor theater and a dining room for 120 people with its kitchen.

In terms of sports infrastructure, it has seven sports fields: a synthetic grass soccer field with LED lighting that allows you to play 11-a-side football, surrounded by a synthetic athletics track, a synthetic grass field for children, three multi-sports fields and a fourth covered field.

There is a wet area building with sauna, Turkish bath and jacuzzi.

There is also the aquatic area with four pools: slides, recreational, semi-Olympic and for children.

Comments