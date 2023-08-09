Park Soo-hong’s youngest brother, appeared as a witness at the trial of his brothers… “To Big Brother, We Are Exploited”

▲Broadcaster Park Soo-hong is announcing his position before attending the 4th trial on charges of embezzlement by his brother and sister held at the Western District Court in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of March 15th. (Newsis)

Broadcaster Park Soo-hong was in the middle of a battle with his older brother and his wife, and his youngest brother appeared as a witness.

On the afternoon of the 9th, the 7th trial was held for Park Soo-hong’s older brother and his wife, who were charged with violating the Act on Aggravated Punishment, etc. Their youngest brother, Mr. A, appeared as a witness at the trial that day.

Mr. A said, “I didn’t get along well with my eldest brother since I was young because my values ​​didn’t match. From 2007 to 2010, when I helped with celebrity weddings at Rael’s wedding company, I had a 25% stake and worked as a co-president, but I was not listed as a position.” After that, she didn’t see her for about 8 years. We only met during the holidays with the persuasion of other families, and we haven’t spoken on the phone since the spring of 2021.”

“In 2020, I got a call from my younger brother (Park Soo-hong) and informed me that there was a property dispute with my older brother. And then I first knew that there was a bank account opened in my name in 2006,” he said. So, although it is a bank account in my name, I have no idea how to use it. I didn’t want to get involved in a situation where I had already become an enemy, so I only texted in April 2021.”

In particular, Mr. A said, “I don’t know why my younger siblings have to suffer and suffer because of this. He said, “I got the feeling that the older brother only regards the younger brother and me as objects of exploitation.”

Mr. A’s wife, who appeared as a witness, also testified that she did not know about the account opened in her name. She said she was not without her own signature on the bankbook either.

Meanwhile, Park and his wife are accused of embezzling a total of 6.17 billion won in the process of managing Park Soo-hong from 2011 to 2021. Prosecutors arrested and indicted her brother for embezzlement and indicted her spouse without detention.

However, most of the family members are denying the allegations. In April and October 2021, only 15 million won and 22 million won were withdrawn from the corporate account of the company and used for the cost of hiring a lawyer.

Currently, the older brother is being tried without detention after being released from prison in April due to the expiration of the detention period.

