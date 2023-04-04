Home News Parma, over 220 thousand euros in incentives for e-bikes and e-bikes with vans — Ambiente
Parma, over 220 thousand euros in incentives for e-bikes and e-bikes with vans — Ambiente

Parma, over 220 thousand euros in incentives for e-bikes and e-bikes with vans — Ambiente

From Monday 20 March 2023 (after 12) it will be possible, for all citizens of the Municipality of Parmarequest the contribution for the purchase of pedal assisted electric bicycles and e-bikes equipped with a trailer. In fact, the Municipality of Parma and Infomobility Spa have allocated 222,000 euros to encourage the purchase of pedal-assisted electric bicycles and bikes with vans for the transport of goods and people.

The goal is always to support sustainable transport strategies as an alternative to the use of the private car, but not only: the promotion aims to provide substantial incentives over the next few years for a radical change in the mobility habits of citizens who , leaving the car at home, will thus be able to actively contribute to improving air quality, reducing air pollution and urban traffic.

