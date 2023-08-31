Part-Time Job Opportunity: Become a School Crossing Guard in New York City

New York City Police Hiring Crossing Guards to Ensure Student Safety

NEW YORK – With the start of the new school year just around the corner on September 7th, the New York City Police (NYPD) is actively recruiting crossing guards to protect school-age children as they navigate busy intersections on their way to and from school. The NYPD Crossing Guard position is a part-time job that plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of students during crucial times of the day.

These dedicated individuals monitor and control the flow of traffic around schools in the morning, at lunchtime, and at the end of the school day. By doing so, they provide a sense of security for both students and parents, creating safer environments for children to cross the street.

To qualify for this position, candidates must meet specific physical and medical requirements and complete a comprehensive six-day training program at the prestigious New York Police Academy. This rigorous training equips crossing guards with the necessary skills to handle any situation and ensure the well-being of all schoolchildren in their care.

In return for their commitment and dedication, school crossing guards are rewarded with an exceptional opportunity to serve their community. They also receive a competitive salary of $18.00 per hour and family health insurance benefits, ensuring their own well-being while they protect the lives of countless children.

Applicants do not require any particular educational background or prior experience. However, proficiency in English is necessary to communicate effectively with both children and drivers. Before being appointed, prospective crossing guards must pass a qualifying medical examination, including drug tests, and undergo character and background investigations.

For those interested in applying, recruiters are available for assistance throughout the week. They can be reached on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To connect with a recruiter or to obtain more information about the position, interested candidates can visit the NYPD’s official website.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference in your community while earning a competitive salary. To apply for the job, simply visit the designated webpage and learn more about the application process.

As the new school year approaches, the NYPD encourages individuals looking to serve their community to take up the role of a crossing guard. By ensuring the safety of our youngest citizens, crossing guards play a vital role in creating a secure and nurturing environment for our children to thrive. So join the ranks of the NYPD and become a guardian of our city’s schoolchildren. Apply now and make a difference!

