Partes Iguales will share the stage with Fito Páez

Asuncion, National Radio.-The Paraguayan band Partes Iguales, will accompany the musical event on April 20 at the Arena SND, together with the Argentine Fito Páez, who will present to the national public the songs from his famous album El Amor después del Amor, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of recording.

The pop rock group, has more than 20 years of experience and will step on stage to remember their classics and songs, as well as their new songs. Partes Iguales, born in 1997, is remembered for songs like Catalina, Some of those things, Paseo, among other iconic songs that sounded strong in the early 2000s.

In 2020, they presented at a concert in a well-known Asunceno bowling alley, the single “Martes”, produced by the band in commemoration of their 21-year career.

Fito Páez

“El Amor después del Amor”, the theme that opens the iconic album of the same name. Continuing with “Two days in the life” and “La Verónica”, “11 y 6”, “Brillante sobre el mic” and “Ciudad de pobres corazónes”, among others.